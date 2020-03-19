America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

CRMT opened at $38.50 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $393.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.