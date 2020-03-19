American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:ARA opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $281.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.02.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

