American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMNB. TheStreet cut American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

AMNB stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.