American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $49.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

