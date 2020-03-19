Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

