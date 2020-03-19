Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,360 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,662 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,263 shares during the last quarter.

