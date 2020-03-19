Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,323,697.35 in Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 266,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $2,323,697.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 134,190 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.