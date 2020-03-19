AltaCorp Capital Trims Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Target Price to C$1.85

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price cut by AltaCorp Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered Horizon North Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

HNL opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

