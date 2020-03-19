AltaCorp Capital Raises PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target to C$17.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective boosted by AltaCorp Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE PFB opened at C$9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.59. PFB has a one year low of C$9.51 and a one year high of C$13.85.
PFB Company Profile
