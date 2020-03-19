AltaCorp Capital Raises PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target to C$17.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective boosted by AltaCorp Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE PFB opened at C$9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.59. PFB has a one year low of C$9.51 and a one year high of C$13.85.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

