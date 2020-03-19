Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATUS opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

