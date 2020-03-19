Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.