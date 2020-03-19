Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares during the period.

MDRX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $816.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

