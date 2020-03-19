Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkaline Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

WTER stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkaline Water by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.