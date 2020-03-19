Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.94 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alithya Group an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.
Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.