Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.94 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alithya Group an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

