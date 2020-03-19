Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Aker BP ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $8.35 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

