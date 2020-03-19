Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Aker BP ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $8.35 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

