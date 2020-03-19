Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

AKBTY stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.