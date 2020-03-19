Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €6.70 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.06 ($11.70).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

EPA:AF opened at €4.25 ($4.94) on Monday. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.38.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.