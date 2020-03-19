Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 169,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AIMT shares. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,665 shares of company stock worth $128,292 and sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $721.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

