Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.80.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $1,830,342.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,530,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.