Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGKF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $5.74 on Monday. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

