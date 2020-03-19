AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

