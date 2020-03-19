adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €245.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €245.00 ($284.88) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €274.80 ($319.53).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €166.92 ($194.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €257.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €276.53. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.