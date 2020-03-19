ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1,025.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $4,972,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

ACIW stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

