Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

