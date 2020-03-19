AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading 13.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.95, 1,405,761 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 891,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 220,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

