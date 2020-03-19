AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of AAR worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AAR by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 203,599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,172,000 after buying an additional 195,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $3,861,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $497.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.33.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

