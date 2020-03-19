AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

AAR has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAR to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

AIR opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.52 million, a PE ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

