7,068 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after buying an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after buying an additional 129,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of KKR opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.