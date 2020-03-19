55,819 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,687,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $14,421,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $14,283,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $12,819,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $744.86 million, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

