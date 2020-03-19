5,532 Shares in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cubic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after buying an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,417,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUB opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

