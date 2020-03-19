51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JOBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
JOBS stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. 51job has a twelve month low of $57.12 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
