51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JOBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

JOBS stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. 51job has a twelve month low of $57.12 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

