443,962 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 443,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 537,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $685,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 721.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

