37,910 Shares in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 3,281.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth $551,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth $254,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 81.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. SciPlay Corp has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

