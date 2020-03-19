24,899 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NVST opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

