16,402 Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

