16,348 Shares in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of XOMA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,450,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. XOMA Corp has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.12.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

