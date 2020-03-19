1,500 Shares in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Talos Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Talos Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of TALO stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.06. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.