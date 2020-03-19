10,600 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $6,428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $7,037,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $3,317,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.87.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

