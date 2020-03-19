10,518 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

