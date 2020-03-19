$1.63 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.80. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 114,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

