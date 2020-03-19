$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.69. Comerica reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

NYSE:CMA opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. Comerica has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

