$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. CDW posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. CDW has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.