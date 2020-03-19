$0.43 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after purchasing an additional 143,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

