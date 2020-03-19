$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

