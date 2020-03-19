$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

