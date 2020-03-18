ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $2.01 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $96.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1060 Capital LLC boosted its position in ZovioInc . by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 588,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,640 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZovioInc . by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,869,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 122,158 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZovioInc . by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ZovioInc . by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

