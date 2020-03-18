Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $237.83 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Zcash has a total market cap of $237.83 million and $250.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.18 or 0.00489169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BTC Trade UA, Kraken and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00116191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002827 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 169.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003440 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,443,494 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

