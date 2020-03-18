Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Sell

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $23,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.