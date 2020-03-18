Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Biomerica also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BMRA opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.53. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

