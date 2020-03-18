Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YTEN stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

